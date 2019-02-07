Das Leben dreier Hunde stand auf dem Spiel, und Chris Brassfield überlegte nicht zweimal: Der Mitarbeiter der örtlichen Tierschutzbehörde rettete in Tulsa im US-Staat Oklahoma drei Hundewelpen mit Mund-zu-Schnauze-Beatmung das Leben.
Ein Postbote bemerkte den Brand in dem Wohnhaus und rief die Feuerwehr – die Einsatzkräfte holten die drei ohnmächtigen Welpen aus einem brennenden Gebäude. Chris Brassfield wurde ebenfalls alarmiert und zögerte keine Sekunde: Er pustete Sauerstoff in die Atemwege des ersten Welpen. „Es war ein bisschen eklig, aber für so etwas bin ich ja da.“ Der Hund kam fast sofort wieder zu sich.
Bei den beiden anderen jungen Hunden dauerte es länger – die Rettung war aber ebenfalls erfolgreich. Dem TV-Sender Fox23 sagte Brassfield: „Alle drei Hunde haben überlebt und es geht ihnen gut. Ich habe sie dem Herrchen übergeben.“
Auf Facebook veröffentlichte die örtliche Polizei ein Video der tierischen Rettungsaktion:
We want to commend our Fort Gibson Animal Control Officer Chris Brassfield and our Fort Gibson Fire Department for the actions taken on Friday morning.
The Fort Gibson Fire Department, the Police Department, and our Animal Control Officer responded to the 500 block of Beauregard for a structure fire. When first responders arrived on scene it was reported that the homeowners were not in the house. However it was reported that several dogs and three puppies were suffering from smoke inhalation.
ACO Brassfield with the assistance from some bystanders and the fireman that were on scene immediately began working on the pups on their hands and knees for several minutes. The three puppies were revived and given oxygen and are now doing fine thanks to the quick actions and response by Officer Brassfield and the assistance of the Fireman and the bystanders.
The Fire Department was able to contain the fire and save the structure. Great job from everyone. We love our little community.Gepostet von Ft. Gibson Police Department am Samstag, 2. Februar 2019
Von RND/sin