We want to commend our Fort Gibson Animal Control Officer Chris Brassfield and our Fort Gibson Fire Department for the actions taken on Friday morning. The Fort Gibson Fire Department, the Police Department, and our Animal Control Officer responded to the 500 block of Beauregard for a structure fire. When first responders arrived on scene it was reported that the homeowners were not in the house. However it was reported that several dogs and three puppies were suffering from smoke inhalation. ACO Brassfield with the assistance from some bystanders and the fireman that were on scene immediately began working on the pups on their hands and knees for several minutes. The three puppies were revived and given oxygen and are now doing fine thanks to the quick actions and response by Officer Brassfield and the assistance of the Fireman and the bystanders. The Fire Department was able to contain the fire and save the structure. Great job from everyone. We love our little community.