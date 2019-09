View this post on Instagram

For me, the Lover album is open fields and sunsets and SUMMER. I want to celebrate the album and perform it live with you in a way that feels authentic to the music. I want to go to some places I haven’t been, and play festivals for the first time in ages...and where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East and West. Details and additional dates coming soon! TaylorSwift.com