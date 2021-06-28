Menü
Suche
Ostsee Zeitung | Ihre Zeitung aus Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
Anmelden
Anzeigen & Märkte
Shops
E-Paper
Abo
MV aktuell Ein neuer Corona-Fall am Montag in MV: Inzidenz in zwei Kreisen bei Null
Nachrichten MV aktuell

Ein neuer Corona-Fall am Montag in MV: Inzidenz in zwei Kreisen bei Null

Partner im Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland
16:04 28.06.2021
Covid-19 - Ein neuer Corona-Fall am Montag in MV: Inzidenz in zwei Kreisen bei Null

Ist MV bald coronafrei? Das Landesamt für Gesundheit und Soziales (Lagus) hat am Montag nur eine neue Infektion mit dem Virus im Land gemeldet. Die Inzidenz bleibt stabil. In zwei Landkreisen liegt der Wert mittlerweile bei 0,0.

Ist MV bald coronafrei? Das Landesamt für Gesundheit und Soziales (Lagus) hat am Montag nur eine neue Infektion im Land gemeldet (Symbolbild).
Ist MV bald coronafrei? Das Landesamt für Gesundheit und Soziales (Lagus) hat am Montag nur eine neue Infektion im Land gemeldet (Symbolbild). Quelle: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa
Rostock

Eine neue Corona-Infektion hat das Landesamt für Gesundheit und Soziales (Lagus) am Montag in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern gemeldet – drei Fälle weniger als...

Leserbrief schreiben
Newsletter abonnieren
Mehr aus MV aktuell
Wegen Corona - Ministerium in MV verlängert Fristen für Führerscheinprüfungen
15:46 Uhr
Wirtschaft - IHK-Chefs: So kann es die Wirtschaft nach Corona aus dem Tief schaffen
15:15 Uhr
Essen, Trinken und Meer - Von Boltenhagen bis nach Usedom: Acht Strandbars in MV für heiße Sommertage
14:12 Uhr
Nach Oben