Covid-19 - Ein neuer Corona-Fall am Montag in MV: Inzidenz in zwei Kreisen bei Null

Ist MV bald coronafrei? Das Landesamt für Gesundheit und Soziales (Lagus) hat am Montag nur eine neue Infektion mit dem Virus im Land gemeldet. Die Inzidenz bleibt stabil. In zwei Landkreisen liegt der Wert mittlerweile bei 0,0.