Congratulations to @jenniferaniston who now holds the record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on @instagram - just 5 hrs and 16 mins ⏱️⁣ ⁣ Her first post was a selfie with her fellow Friends cast members, kept her introduction to the photo and video sharing social media network simple with a bio that read 'Friends call me Jen'.⁣ ⁣ The record was previously held by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who launched @sussexroyal in April this year and reached one million followers in five hours and 45 minutes.