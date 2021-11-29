Wolgast: Alkoholeinfluss – Frau verursacht Unfall mit Kleinkind im Auto
14:1929.11.2021
Unfall
Eine alkoholisierte Frau ist am Montag in Wolgast auf einen stehenden Pkw aufgefahren. Auf dem Beifahrersitz hatte die 36-Jährige ihr zweijähriges Kind, das bei dem Unfall nicht verletzt wurde. Was die Polizei berichtet.
Eine Frau hat mit 2,11 Promille Atemalkohol in Wolgast einen Unfall verursacht. Ihr Kleinkind auf dem Beifahrersitz blieb unverletzt. (Symbolbild)
Quelle: Tilo Wallrodt