Usedom Wolgast: Unter Alkoholeinfluss – Frau verursacht Unfall mit Kleinkind im Auto
Vorpommern Usedom

Wolgast: Alkoholeinfluss – Frau verursacht Unfall mit Kleinkind im Auto

Partner im Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland
14:19 29.11.2021
Unfall - Wolgast: Unter Alkoholeinfluss – Frau verursacht Unfall mit Kleinkind im Auto

Eine alkoholisierte Frau ist am Montag in Wolgast auf einen stehenden Pkw aufgefahren. Auf dem Beifahrersitz hatte die 36-Jährige ihr zweijähriges Kind, das bei dem Unfall nicht verletzt wurde. Was die Polizei berichtet.

Eine Frau hat mit 2,11 Promille Atemalkohol in Wolgast einen Unfall verursacht. Ihr Kleinkind auf dem Beifahrersitz blieb unverletzt. (Symbolbild)
Eine Frau hat mit 2,11 Promille Atemalkohol in Wolgast einen Unfall verursacht. Ihr Kleinkind auf dem Beifahrersitz blieb unverletzt. (Symbolbild) Quelle: Tilo Wallrodt
Wolgast

Eine alkoholisierte Frau ist am Montag gegen 10 Uhr mit ihrem Pkw in der Oberwallstraße (B111) in Wolgast auf einen stehenden Pkw aufgefahren. Auf dem...

